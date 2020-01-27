Basketball Hall of Fame honors Kobe Bryant, nominee for ‘Hoop Class of 2020’

SPRINGFIELD, Mass — Just last year, Kobe Bryant was nominated for the Basketball Hall of Fame 2020 Hoop Class.

He is to be inducted this summer.

You don’t have to be a basketball fan to understand the impact #KobeBryant has left on this earth. A purple and gold sign with Kobe’s name can be found outside the @Hoophall where he is expected to be inducted this summer. Fans have also left flowers at the entrance. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/rWCXrqyAIB — Lissette Nuñez (@LissetteNunezTV) January 27, 2020

The Hall of Fame lit up Kobe’s name in yellow and purple, the colors of the L.A. Lakers, in remembrance following his death Sunday morning. Bryant spent 20 years with the team.

The Hall of Fame issued this statement following the news of Bryant’s death:

The Hall of Fame joins the rest of the basketball world in mourning the untimely passing of Kobe Bryant, a nominee for this year’s #20HoopClass and an icon of the game. We offer our sincerest condolences to the Bryant Family and those affected by this tragedy. pic.twitter.com/ltkHLwQ4qS — Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) January 27, 2020

There’s no denying that Kobe Bryant left his mark on the basketball world. A number of NBA teams held a moment of silence before tip-off yesterday to honor the life and legacy of Bryant.

Bryan is a 5x champion, 18-time All-Star, and his list of accomplishments both on and off the court are lengthy.

Gigi and #KobeBryant loved @UconnWBB. When the team was in LA the father and daughter duo got the star treatment from the Huskies. Mamba and Mambacita ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2h50rnMvct — Lissette Nuñez (@LissetteNunezTV) January 27, 2020

In 2017, Bryant retired his jersey at the Staples Center in Anaheim, discussing the importance of hard work.

A helicopter crash Sunday killed nine people, including Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter.