Bristol PD looking to identify male driver who harassed teen girl walking on Farmington Avenue

BRISTOL — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who harassed a teenage girl in Bristol Sunday afternoon.

According to a statement, the 17-year-old female reported that she was harassed by an adult male driving by, as she walked down Farmington Avenue near Bristol Plaza around 1:30 p.m.

The suspect’s vehicle was described as a dark colored pickup truck with a ladder rack.

The teen told police, the male yelled for her to get in the vehicle before turning into a Sunoco gas station, located at King Street and King Place, where he exited the truck and walked towards her.

Police are looking for a suspect the girl described to officers as a middle-aged Hispanic male, wearing dark pants and a dark hooded sweatshirt.

A second male, described as white, reportedly remained in the truck during the incident.

According to police, the teen ran into a local store and did not see the either male again.

Neither male looked familiar to her, she told police.

No further description of the pickup truck, nor the suspect is available at this time.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Bristol Police Department at 860-584-3011.