Quick facts about mumps
AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
What’s on your Winter #CTBucketList?

Connecticut pup to play in 2020 Puppy Bowl!

Posted 12:12 PM, January 27, 2020, by , Updated at 12:17PM, January 27, 2020

Connecticut has a player in this year's Puppy Bowl! Meet Papaya! He's got his game face ready. Bring it on! 🏈 🐶

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.