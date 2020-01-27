× Deadline to switch parties for presidential primary nears

HARTFORD — Connecticut voters who are currently registered with one party but want to vote in a different party’s presidential primary are facing a key deadline.

Secretary of the State Denise Merrill said those voters must change their their registration by Tuesday.

Voters can look up and check their current registration status online and make any changes here.

Unaffiliated voters have until April 23 to register with a party online, by mail, or at the Department of Motor Vehicles if they want to participate in the primary. They can register in person by April 27. Connecticut’s presidential primary is April 28.