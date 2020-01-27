× Florida man, Wolfgang Halbig, arrested and accused of tormenting Sandy Hook families

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man who has become infamous for peddling conspiracy theories about the shooting at Sandy Hook in 2012, has been arrested.

Wolfgang Halbig, 73, of Sorrento, FL, was charged with unlawful possession of personal identification of another person. The charge is a misdemeanor. The website for the Lake County Sheriffs Department mistakenly listed the crime as a felony . He was released on $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 24.

The complaint was filed by Leonard Pozner. Pozner’s six-year-old son,Noah, 6, died in the shooting. The arrest affidavit said that Halbig emailed Pozner’s Social Security number, date of birth and other information to different law enforcement agencies and news stations.