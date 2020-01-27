× PD: Hartford man arrested after reportedly taking photos/videos of juvenile in dressing room

SOUTH WINDSOR — South Windsor police have arrested and charged a Hartford man after reportedly taking photos/videos in a dressing room.

Police said they received a call Sunday around 2 p.m., reporting a suspicious person at Plato’s Closet at 70 Buckland Road. A mother also reportedly told police that a man was trying to take photos/videos of her juvenile daughter in the changing area.

The suspect was still in the parking lot when officers arrived, according to police. The officers then interviewed the mother, store manager, and the daughter.

Police seized the camera of 43-year-old Epifanio Mendez and have a search warrant to check the phone for any photos/videos of juveniles.

Mendez was arrested charged with Risk of Injury to a Child and Voyeurism with Malice.

Police said Mendez maid bond and will be expected back in court on February 19th.