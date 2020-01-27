× Hartford police make arrest in homicide case

HARTFORD — Police have made an arrest in the city’s first homicide of 2020.

Yamil Rohena, 24, was charged with Murder, Criminal Possession of a Firearm and Criminal Use of a Firearm, in connection with the shooting death of Kwadir Paris, 27, on January 4.

On that date, police were called to the area of 54 Martin Street on a report of gunfire. At the same time, there was a crash on Albany Avenue and Vine Street. Officers discovered the passenger had been shot on Martin Street minutes earlier.

Kwadir Paris, the gunshot victim, was taken to Saint Francis Hospital where he later died.

Rohena was taken into custody on Saturday. He being held on $1 million bond is expected to be arraigned on Monday.

