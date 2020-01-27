Quick facts about mumps
‘I’m being raped’: Weinstein accuser details alleged assault

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 24: New alleged victim of Harvey Weinstein, Mimi Haleyi (L) speaks during a press conference held by Attorney Gloria Allred (R) at Lotte New York Palace on October 24, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — One of the key Harvey Weinstein accusers is testifying about her allegations of sexual assault that led to the charges and trial of the former movie mogul.

A tearful Mimi Haleyi told jurors Monday how she tried to fight off Weinstein before he sexually assaulted her.

The 67-year-old Weinstein is charged with forcibly performing oral sex on Haleyi in his New York City apartment in 2006.

He is also charged in the case with raping an aspiring actress in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013.

Weinstein insists any sexual encounters were consensual.

