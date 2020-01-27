LA Lakers vs. Clippers January 28th game postponed

Quick facts about mumps
Posted 5:47 PM, January 27, 2020, by and , Updated at 05:48PM, January 27, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Lights illuminate the jerseys in tribute of former Los Angeles Laker shooting guard, NBA star, Kobe Bryant during the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Bryant, 41, and his daughter died today in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — The January 28 evening game between city rivals the LA Lakers and Clippers has been postponed.

The NBA released a statement via their website about the postponement.

“The decision was made out of respect for the Lakers organization, which is deeply grieving the tragic loss of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash on Sunday,” said a press release.

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant and one of his daughters were among nine people killed Sunday morning when a helicopter crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, California, sources and officials said. Officials said it may take several days to recover and identify the victims.

The game will be rescheduled at a later date.

