LA Lakers vs. Clippers January 28th game postponed

LOS ANGELES — The January 28 evening game between city rivals the LA Lakers and Clippers has been postponed.

The NBA released a statement via their website about the postponement.

“The decision was made out of respect for the Lakers organization, which is deeply grieving the tragic loss of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash on Sunday,” said a press release.

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant and one of his daughters were among nine people killed Sunday morning when a helicopter crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, California, sources and officials said. Officials said it may take several days to recover and identify the victims.

The game will be rescheduled at a later date.

