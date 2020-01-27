× Lamont hopes to have tolls bill, public hearing done this week; Vote next week

HARTFORD — Gov. Ned Lamont said Monday that he hopes to have a completed tolls bill done this week and voted on next week.

“Final draft of bill should be done today, then shared with legislators. Hoping to have public hearing sometime this week and if so, they would then vote on it early next week,” Lamont told FOX61 Monday afternoon.

When the bill does come down, lawmakers want to hold a public hearing for Connecticut residents to weigh in on the topic.

Republicans remain opposed to any proposal that brings tolls back to Connecticut’s highways.

Earlier this month, a draft copy of the latest transportation proposal, obtained by The Hartford Courant, called for installing electronic tolls for large tractor-trailers on a dozen Connecticut bridges along Interstates 84, 95, 395, 684, Route 8, as well as the Charter Oak Bridge in Hartford and the so-called Mixmaster in Waterbury.

Lamont and supportive lawmakers began to coalesce last month around the idea of only tolling trucks after previous plans to toll other vehicles, including passenger cars, faltered. It still remains uncertain whether a 10-year, $19.4 billion transportation plan that includes tolls as a way to generate part of the needed revenue can ultimately clear the legislature. The state would also pursue low-cost federal loans.