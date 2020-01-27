Manhunt continues for Norwich Man suspected of murder in Westerly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTERLY, RI - Sources tell FOX61 that investigators are closing in on a person that could provide key information as to the whereabouts of 31-year-old Louis Seignious, of Norwich, who is the Westerly, RI, murder suspect, who has been on the run since late Saturday afternoon.

“We’ve gotten word that he could possibly down in New Haven,” said Chief Shawn Lacey of the Westerly Police Department. “He has family down in New Haven area. We have other reports that he could’ve been on the road heading down towards Alabama.”

Just before 4 p.m. Saturday, at an apartment house on Marriott Avenue, in Westerly, Seignious allegedly shot and killed his 28-year-old cousin, Vincent Sebastian of Ledyard. And, police believe there was at least one contributing factor.

“We know that the suspect has a child with the person that lives on Marriott Avenue and now the victim has a relationship with her,” said Chief Lacey.

Westerly alerted Mashantucket tribal police to be on the look out for Seignious’ silver or gray 2001 Acura TL. Seignious' family is a member of the Mashantucket tribal nation.

They spotted him on their property, but couldn’t catch up with him before he abandoned his vehicle in Ledyard near the intersection of Coachman Turnpike and Shewville Road, which triggered a Ledyard police robocall, startling residents.

“This a very safe and very you know nice neighborhood and we called some of the neighbors my husband called some of the neighbors just to make sure they had gotten the call,” said Audrey Walker of Ledyard.

In 2011, both Seignious and the victim, Sebastian, we’re among several family members to do jail time after a home invasion. And, family members told investigators the two were apparently at odds when they were released from jail.

“There have been threats by the suspect to the victim like ‘I’m going to harm him’ in someway,” said Chief Lacey. “It’s been over the last few years it’s been that way.”

So far, four phone numbers Westerly Police has tried for Seignious have come up empty because they’re trac phones that are already spent.

However, Westerly Police expect to receive a signed search warrant to inspect Seignious’ car, which was recovered by Ledyard Police.