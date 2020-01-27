Mostly cloudy, scattered rain/snow shower possible

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s another quiet stretch of weather with highs in the 40s for the next several days. The difference each day will be the amount of cloud coverage or lack thereof.

Today we’re getting a lot of cloud cover, but it’s still a relatively quiet day. There may be a scattered rain or snow shower at times during the day, but it doesn’t look like anything significant. High temperatures will be in the low/mid 40s, which is still above average for this time of year.

The coolest day is on Thursday with highs closer to seasonable in the middle 30s.

After this quiet week, we’re watching the weekend for our next storm chance. While it’s still several days away, the potential for winter weather is there. A storm system will be near the northeast, but the question is, how close does it get to us, and what are our impacts here in CT? At this point, it’s too early for exact details, but just keep an eye on the weekend forecast. Luckily we have a quiet stretch of weather, so we can focus on it all week!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, a scattered rain/snow shower at times. High: Low 40s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows: 28-32.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 40.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: mid-upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 30s.

FRIDAY: Quiet. Partly sunny. High: Near 40.

SATURDAY: Mainly dry. Chance for snow/rain in PM. High: 40

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli

And on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli