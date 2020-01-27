× Pedestrian dies from injuries in Greenwich crash

GREENWICH — Police said a man injured Friday when he was hit by a car while crossing the street has died.

Police said Larry Kosterich, 84, was crossing the street at about 6:25 pm Friday when he was struck by a 1998 Toyota 4 Runner being operated by a Stamford resident. The driver of the car stopped and remained on scene.

Officials said Kosterich died in the hospital over the weekend from complications related to his injuries.]

This incident is under investigation by the Greenwich Police Crash Reconstruction Team. Any witnesses are encouraged to contact Officer Roger Drenth at 203-622-8014 or contact the tip line at: 203-622-3333 or 800-372-1176