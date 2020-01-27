Stewart returns, US beats UConn 79-64 in women’s basketball

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Breanna Stewart made her return to the court nine months after rupturing her right Achilles tendon as the U.S. women's national team beat No. 4 UConn 79-64 in an exhibition game.

The night also belonged to NBA star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who died in a helicopter crash Sunday.

The two had become friends with Geno Auriemma and many of the former UConn players, including Stewart, who said Bryant was one of the first people to reach out to her when she got hurt in Europe in April.