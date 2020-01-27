Three people in custody after shots fired at East Hartford home

Quick facts about mumps
EAST HARTFORD — Police said three people are in custody following shots fired that then led to a brief pursuit.

In the overnight hours, police said shots were fired at a home on Rolling Meadow Drive. Police reported no injuries.

The suspected vehicle was found in the area of Silver Lane, said police. Officers pursued the car until the chase ended on I-91 south near exit 24.

Police have not identified the suspects. Charges are pending.

