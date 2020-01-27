× Two people found dead inside Stamford home

STAMFORD — Police are investigating the deaths of two people who were found inside their home on Long Ride Road.

Firefighters, EMS, and police officers all responded to the home after receiving calls from a friend of the family who discovered the deceased couple Monday.

Police said that carbon monoxide is a factor in the investigation.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is conducting autopsies.

The names of the two people are being withheld until their families are notified.