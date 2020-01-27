× UConn Huskies honor Gianna Bryant, leave spot open on bench

HARTFORD — In the wake of a Sunday’s tragedy that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter 13-year-old Gianna, and seven other people, the UConn’s women’s team honored Gianna in their own special way.

During the UConn vs. Team USA game Monday night, a spot on the bench was left empty by the Huskies. On the seat, a bouquet of white flowers and a UConn jersey draped over showing the number 2.

The UConn women’s Twitter page tweeted the image with the caption “Mambacita is forever a Husky.”

Mambacita is forever a Husky 💙 pic.twitter.com/3wdAbdK0Ye — UConn Women's Hoops (@UConnWBB) January 27, 2020

In 2017, Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna hung out with the UConn Women’s Basketball team when they were in Los Angeles to play UCLA.

On the day of the crash, the UConn women’s twitter page tweeted out how much Kobe and Gianna meant to the program. It was no secret that Gianna had aspirations of going pro like her father.

Kobe and Gianna meant a lot to our program. Our thoughts are with the Bryant family. Mamba Mentality will live on forever, but they are deeply missed. 💙 pic.twitter.com/4Ib96yFxgg — UConn Women's Hoops (@UConnWBB) January 26, 2020