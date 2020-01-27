Wesleyan student tests negative for coronavirus after being isolated with similar symptoms

MIDDLETOWN — The Centers for Disease Control confirmed Monday the student isolated with symptoms similar to the deadly coronavirus, has tested negative.

As the fast-spreading virsu continues to make its way around the world, the university took precautions after the student traveled from Asia.

According to officials, the student is doing well and still being monitored by the CDC

“It’s kind of freaky, but i’m assuming the right precautions are being taken now that it’s known,” said Tessa Ury, a sophomore at the school.

Wesleyan says the student had a cough and fever. Just a few days after the start of the spring semester, students say it’s been top of mind on campus.

“It’s scary to hear about,” said Samantha Ackiron, a freshman. “They’re trying really hard to spread hygiene and awareness, I’d like to start seeing like masks on campus because it is a respiratory disease,” she said.

“I’ve been sick with a cough so I went into the health center and they asked me if I had been to China recently so it was kind of interesting,” said Ury.

The university is waiting for test results from the CDC to see if the student contracted the coronavirus. It also said it’s been in touch with everyone whom the student had close contact with, and none have shown any symptoms of concern. However, the news is still worrying some parents.

“I think a lot of parents are scared too, like i’m just getting articles from my mom like every day,” said Ackiron.

Students say they feel confident the school is doing what it can to protect them. Katherine Cocca lives nearby and agrees, but says there’s something everyone can be doing to protect themselves.

“I encourage students and the community alike to educate themselves, that’s the safest way they can handle this,” she said.