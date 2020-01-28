Adding some glimmer to the Super Bowl, homegrown in Holyoke

AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
January 28, 2020
HOLYOKE, Mass. -- A 17-year long tradition has added yet another page -- or a front cover in this case.
Hazen Paper Company of Holyoke provides the eye-catching, decorative hologram for the Super Bowl game day program each year, and for 2020 they are excited about the final product.
"Every year we create the special hologram for the stadium edition cover," said Hazen Paper owner John Hazen. "This is a special thing."
Hazen Paper makes holograms for products like concert posters, DVD covers, and Titleist Golf Balls but, this time of year, their game strategy centers around the Super Bowl.
"It's amazing how many people respond the Super Bowl Program," Hazen said.
The company, just steps away from 1-91 employs about 200 people and takes pride in being a part of the big game every year. Hazen added, "it's like being a part of Christmas."
