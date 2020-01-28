BREAKING NEWS: Attorney says Fotis Dulos has a pulse after suicide attempt

FARMINGTON — Fotis Dulos was found unresponsive at his home in Farmington, on Tuesday. His defense attorney said Dulos still had a pulse.

Lead attorney Norm Pattis said in a statement, “I am told Mr. Dulos is en route to the hospital with a pulse. Our thoughts and prayers are with him.”

An ambulance left the home about 12:45 p.m and arrived at University of Connecticut Health Center a short time later.

New Canaan police said in a statement: "Please direct any media inquiries regarding Fotis Dulos being found unresponsive at his home in Farmington CT to the Farmington Police Department."

Court officials said Dulos was scheduled to appear in Stamford court due to issues related over his $6 million bond. Sources tell FOX61 the bondholder is being questioned about whether the real estate assets that Dulos put up to secure his bond and release have enough equity due to liens and mortgages.

Dulos has been charged with felony murder, murder, and kidnapping.

Michelle Troconis has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder with a court set bond of $2 million.

Kent Mawhinney has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder with a court set bond of $2 million.

Jennifer Dulos, of New Canaan, disappeared May 24 amid contentious child custody proceedings with Fotis Dulos. She hasn't been seen since.

Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, were previously charged with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution in connection with Jennifer Dulos' disappearance. They pleaded not guilty and posted $500,000 bail.

Police allege Fotis Dulos and Troconis went to Hartford to dispose of garbage bags containing items with Jennifer Dulos' blood on them.

Fotis Dulos was arrested on another tampering charged and released on another $500,000 bail. on Sept. 4. He appeared in court on Sept. 12.

