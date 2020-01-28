× BREAKING NEWS: Police presence at Fotis Dulos’ Jefferson Crossing home

FARMINGTON — There is police activity outside of Dulos’ Farmington home Tuesday afternoon.

Court officials said Dulos was scheduled to be appear in Stamford court due to issues related over his $6 million bond. Sources tell FOX61 the bondholder is being questioned about whether the real estate assets that Dulos put up to secure his bond and release have enough equity due to liens and mortgages.

This story is developing.