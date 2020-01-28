Crews battle massive fire in Hartford near Brainard Airport

HARTFORD -- Crews are on the scene of a building fire at 195 Maxim Road near Brainard Airport.
The massive fire is located inside an industrial complex.
As of 7:30 a.m., the fire scene was still active. A nearby business owner said they saw the fire break out around 5 a.m., and the fire seemed to reach 100 feet into the air.
The MDC Water Customer Service Center located at 60 Murphy Road said they are temporarily closed for walk-ins due to the fire.
At this time there is no word on any injuries.
This is a developing story.
Photo Gallery
41.744642 -72.653762