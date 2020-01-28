Crews battle massive fire in Hartford near Brainard Airport

AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
Posted 6:29 AM, January 28, 2020, by , Updated at 07:57AM, January 28, 2020

HARTFORD -- Crews are on the scene of a building fire at 195 Maxim Road near Brainard Airport.

The massive fire is located inside an industrial complex.

As of 7:30 a.m., the fire scene was still active. A nearby business owner said they saw the fire break out around 5 a.m., and the fire seemed to reach 100 feet into the air.

The MDC Water Customer Service Center located at 60 Murphy Road said they are temporarily closed for walk-ins due to the fire.

At this time there is no word on any injuries.

This is a developing story.

