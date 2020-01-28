× CT Winter Bucket List: The American Clock and Watch Museum

BRISTOL — Take a step back in time in Bristol.

”People walk in and they’re just like wow,” said Patti Philippon, the executive director of The American Clock and Watch Museum. “There’s so much to see here.”

At The American Clock and Watch Museum in Bristol you can see history evolve through the 6000 time pieces in the collection.

”We rotate them around annually so you get the chance to see something different, and special every time you come and visit,” said Philippon.

This museum, founded in 1954, is aimed at preserving the history and legacy of time keeping.

”It’s got a little bit of everything for everyone, you have the science and technology that came apart by doing the clocks and watches, how they made them, how they changed them, and improved them,” said Philippon. “You’ve got the art in the wood carvings, and the tablet paintings, you’ve got the history that’s so important to Bristol but also the state of Connecticut, and of course, the world of time keeping, so no matter what you like, there’s something for you when you come to visit.”

The museum is the first of its kind dedicated to clock and watches and horology.

”You’re going to love it once you walk in the doors, you are going to have a great TIME because you can’t not have a clock and watch pun in there,” said Philippon. “You’re going to see something new something that you might not have thought about before, and just really enjoy it.”