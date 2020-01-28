Dulos bond hearing set for Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STAMFORD - Despite Fotis Dulos being in critical condition, at a Bronx, NY hospital, after an attempted suicide Tuesday, a Stamford judge will still conduct Wednesday bond hearing, related to Mr. Dulos’ release following a murder charge.

The bond hearing, originally scheduled for noon Tuesday, at Stamford Superior Court, was scheduled to deal with whether the real estate assets Fotis Dulos was using to put up the bond had enough equity because of liens and mortgages.

An approximately 12:15, with still no sign of Dulos in court, reports of emergency crews flooding his Farmington house started to surface and multiply.

Then, anyone in the courtroom was asked to leave and the door was locked.

Attorney Kevin Smith, part of the Dulos defense team, emerged from the courthouse at approximately 1 p.m., and responded to multiple reports that Dulos had died by suicide.

”I can’t confirm that for you,” Smith said.

So, he was asked if he could confirm other reports, suggesting that Dulos had a pulse when EMT’s loaded him into an ambulance at his Farmington home.

“As I understand it, he is being taken to UConn Health Center and that’s really, at this point, all that we know,” said Smith.

And, as he was walking away, he was queried as to whether he felt bond could’ve been revoked.

”I’m not gonna talk about that issue,” Smith said, adding “Bigger things going on.”

The bond hearing has been rescheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday.