Fotis Dulos taken to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The BRONX - A Lifestar helicopter carrying Fotis Dulos landed at the Jacobi Medical Center just after 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Arial pictures show a wrapped Dulos being moved on a stretcher being from the helicopter into an ambulance. That ambulance would take him to the front doors of the emergency room.

“He is now listed as critical condition,” said Connecticut State Police.

State Police says Fotis Dulos was found at his Jefferson Crossing home suffering from obvious signs of medical distress. Dulos was in a vehicle in his garage.

“Officers forced entry and began to perform lifesaving measures,” said Connecticut State Police.

Tents could be seen in front of Dulos' garage from SKY61. CPR was given to Dulos before being rushed to UConn Health in Farmington Lifestar then flew Dulos to the Jacobi Medical Center for further treatment.

Jacobi has a hyperbaric chamber that provides hyperbaric oxygen therapy. The treatment allows patients to breathe pure oxygen in a pressurized chamber. The one at Jacobi provides pressure two and a half times stronger than the normal atmosphere.

"If you use hyperbaric you are forcing the oxygen onto the red blood cells in about 30 minutes," said Dr. Mark Wolf of St. Francis Hospital. Normally it would take four hours for such a process to occur.

Forcing the oxygen into the blood system is the fastest method of reversing potentially life-threatening effects from toxins in the bloodstream including Carbon Monoxide poisoning.

As for the permanent damage, "Until they respond and gain their life signs you don’t really know what the end result will be," said Dr. Wolf.

Dulos’ Attorney Norm Pattis visited his client in the emergency room. There has been no update on his client's condition.