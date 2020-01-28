Hartford PD make arrest in July 2019 homicide, suspect in possession of firearm

HARTFORD — A local man wanted for murder is now behind bars after a suspected stolen vehicle stop led to his arrest.

Police say the motor vehicle stop occurred in the area of 108 Capen Street Monday, when the passenger of the car fled on foot and engaged detectives in a foot pursuit.

Officers caught the suspect and found a loaded .40 caliber handgun with a high capacity magazine in his possession.

According to officials, the suspect was identified as 26-year-old Rayshod Johnson, of Hartford, whom had an active arrest warrant for a July 2019 murder in the city.

On July 8, police responded to reports of a person shot behind a building at 1994 Main Street shortly before midnight.

Officers say upon their arrival, a large crowd was found around a person on the ground suffering from gun shot wounds.

Hartford Police and Fire began life saving measures on the victim immediately. He was then transported to St. Francis Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Major Crimes and Crime Scene Division personnel investigated the shooting and later obtained an arrest warrant for Johnson.

Following his Monday arrest, Johnson remains in custody on a $1.5 million dollar judge-set bond for the murder, and an additional $500,000 bond for firearm related charges.

Police say Johnson is a convicted felon, stemming from a March 2015 firearm arrest and conviction.