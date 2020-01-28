AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
House resolution proposed against minor league contraction

Posted 10:24 PM, January 28, 2020

COLUMBIA, SC - AUGUST 21: A pair of eclipse glasses sits in the dugout during a minor league baseball game August 21, 2017 in Columbia, South Carolina. The astrological occurrence marked the first transcontinental total solar eclipse in 99 years. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC — Four members of the House of Representatives introduced a resolution urging Major League Baseball not to follow through with its proposal to eliminate 42 current minor league teams.

MLB made the proposal last year to the governing body of the minors during negotiations for a Professional Baseball Agreement to replace the deal that expires after the 2020 season.

MLB wants to cut short-season leagues and reduce the number of farm teams each big league club affiliates with. It has proposed replacing the eliminated minor league teams with a not yet defined Dream League.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal has become the latest Connecticut official to urge Major League Baseball to save the minor league team in Norwich, warning congressional action might be taken.

