Nike pulls Kobe Bryant products from its website
Author: Ashley Cole
BEAVERTON, Ore. — Following Kobe Bryant’s death, Nike has pulled Kobe-related items from Nike.com.
Nike’s homepage includes a tribute to the NBA legend. During a search of Kobe Bryant on the website, the only items that come up are digital gift cards.
ESPN reports that Nike is reevaluating its ongoing strategy for releasing Bryant’s signature shoe series. In the interim, it says it would prefer to limit resellers’ ability to stockpile an inventory of existing products, only to sell them on the secondary market at elevated prices.