Partly cloudy, highs around 40 Tuesday

Today we’ll have more quiet weather as this January has been fairly uneventful in the weather department! Temperatures will top out around 40 degrees and we’ll have partly cloudy skies and relatively light wind (NW 5-15 mph).

The next few days all stay quiet as well, with temperatures in the 40 degree range and a good amount of sunshine.

After this quiet week, we’re watching the weekend for our next storm chance. Computer model projections are confident that there will be a storm nearby on Saturday and Sunday, but the confidence is much lower in regards to the path of that storm. Outcomes range from a wintry mess of a storm to barely anything at all.

At this point, it’s too early for exact details, but just keep an eye on the weekend forecast. Luckily we’re in the midst of a quiet stretch of weather, so we can focus on it all week!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 40.

TONIGHT: Passing clouds. Lows: 25-30.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: mid-upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 30s.

FRIDAY: Quiet. Partly sunny. High: Near 40.

SATURDAY: Mainly dry. Chance for snow/rain in PM. High: 40

SUNDAY: Chance for snow/rain. High: 40s

