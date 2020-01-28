AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
QU Poll: 75% of Voters allow witnesses in Senate impeachment

7:42 PM, January 28, 2020

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 27: U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu talk to reporters along the colonnade at the White House on January 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump said tomorrow he will announce the administration's much-anticipated plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

HAMDEN — A new national poll was released from Quinnipiac University Tuesday afternoon about the impeachment.

The poll found that 75% registered voters said witnesses should be allowed to testify in the impeachment trial. Support for witness testimony included 95% of Democrats, 49% of Republicans, and 75% of independents.

“There may be heated debate among lawmakers about whether witnesses should testify at the impeachment trial of President Trump, but it’s a different story outside the Beltway. Three-quarters of American voters say witnesses should be allowed to testify, and that includes nearly half of Republican voters,” said Quinnipiac University Poll Analyst Mary Snow.

Poll information showed that voters are still divided if the president should be removed from office. 48% said Senate should not remove President Trump, while 47% said that Senate should.

Read the poll’s full results here.

