QU Poll: 75% of Voters allow witnesses in Senate impeachment

HAMDEN — A new national poll was released from Quinnipiac University Tuesday afternoon about the impeachment.

The poll found that 75% registered voters said witnesses should be allowed to testify in the impeachment trial. Support for witness testimony included 95% of Democrats, 49% of Republicans, and 75% of independents.

“There may be heated debate among lawmakers about whether witnesses should testify at the impeachment trial of President Trump, but it’s a different story outside the Beltway. Three-quarters of American voters say witnesses should be allowed to testify, and that includes nearly half of Republican voters,” said Quinnipiac University Poll Analyst Mary Snow.

Poll information showed that voters are still divided if the president should be removed from office. 48% said Senate should not remove President Trump, while 47% said that Senate should.

Read the poll’s full results here.