Silver Alert issued for missing 85-year-old from Naugatuck

Posted 8:10 PM, January 28, 2020, by

NAUGATUCK — A Silver Alert was issued for missing 85-year-old Gertrude Pavlovich.

Pavlovich was last seen in Naugatuck Tuesday. She is 5’2″, with grey hair and blue eyes.

If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, please call Naugatuck police at 203-729-5221.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.

