Silver Alert issued for missing Hartford 5-year-old
HARTFORD — Hartford Police have issued a Silver Alert for 5-years-old Jose Lebron.
He was last seen Tuesday morning. He is described as a white male with brown eyes and brown hair. He stands at 3 feet tall and weighs around 90 pounds.
There is no clothing description.
Anyone with information is asked to call Hartford Police at 860-757-4000.
Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.
41.765804 -72.673372