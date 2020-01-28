× Silver Alert issued for missing Hartford 5-year-old

HARTFORD — Hartford Police have issued a Silver Alert for 5-years-old Jose Lebron.

He was last seen Tuesday morning. He is described as a white male with brown eyes and brown hair. He stands at 3 feet tall and weighs around 90 pounds.

There is no clothing description.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hartford Police at 860-757-4000.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.