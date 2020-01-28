AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
What’s on your Winter #CTBucketList?

Silver Alert issued for missing Hartford 5-year-old

Posted 7:51 AM, January 28, 2020, by

HARTFORD — Hartford Police have issued a Silver Alert for 5-years-old Jose Lebron.

He was last seen Tuesday morning. He is described as a white male with brown eyes and brown hair. He stands at 3 feet tall and weighs around 90 pounds.

There is no clothing description.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hartford Police at 860-757-4000.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.