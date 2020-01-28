Trump to unveil his Middle East peace plan amid skepticism

AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 27: U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu talk to reporters along the colonnade at the White House on January 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump said tomorrow he will announce the administration's much-anticipated plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump is set to unveil his administration’s much-anticipated Middle East peace plan in the latest American venture to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Odds of it taking shape appear long, given the Palestinians’ preemptive rejection of the plan and Trump’s and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s shaky political standings.

Trump is expected to present the proposal alongside Netanyahu at noon Tuesday in Washington. It comes the day Trump’s impeachment trial continues in the Senate and the Israeli parliament planned a hearing to discuss Netanyahu’s request for immunity from criminal corruption charges.

Netanyahu withdrew that request Tuesday, saying he had “decided not to let this dirty game continue.”

