× Tsunami threat message issued after magnitude 7.7 earthquake off the coast of Jamaica

A tsunami threat message has been issued by the US National Weather Service’s Pacific Tsunami Warning Center after a magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck Tuesday near Jamaica.

The weather service said there is a threat of tsunami waves reaching 0.3 to 1 meter (about 1 to 3 feet) above tide level for the coasts of Jamaica, Belize, Cuba, Honduras, Mexico and the Cayman Islands.

The United States Geological Survey said the earthquake had a preliminary depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles).

The quake hit 125 kilometers (77.6 miles) north-northwest of Lucea in Jamaica.

The earthquake was felt as far away as Havana and Miami. Some people in the Cuban capital were evacuating taller buildings.

There are no initial reports of damage or casualties.

The tremors are over but we hear Judge Cohen say,

"If anyone wants to get under the desk right this second they are welcome to do so… That would prevent stuff from falling on top of you." Nobody does, the court settles down and the hearing resumes. — Carol Rosenberg (@carolrosenberg) January 28, 2020