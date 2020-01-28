× West Hartford Town Council votes to increase parking rates

WEST HARTFORD — The West Hartford town council voted on a proposed parking rate increase Tuesday evening.

This year a state law went into effect that mandated metered parking to be subject to the state sales tax.

The fee for parking in West Hartford center is going up 25 cents.

West Hartford said it had to increase rates to accommodate the state’s new sales tax.

It’s the first increase in parking rates in the town since 2007.

The new rate would be 1.75 an hour if using a debit or credit card and 1.60 an hour for those paying in cash.

The parking rate increase would go into effect February 1.