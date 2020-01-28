AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
What’s on your Winter #CTBucketList?

White supremacist appeals death penalty in church massacre

Posted 11:05 PM, January 28, 2020, by

Federal prosecutors will seek the death penalty for Dylann Roof, who is accused of killing nine people at a historic African-American church in Charleston, South Carolina, in July 2015. Roof is charged with 33 federal offenses, including hate crime charges for allegedly targeting his victims on the basis of their race and religion.

White supremacist Dylann Roof on Tuesday appealed his convictions and death sentence in the massacre of nine black church members in South Carolina.

His lawyers argue he was mentally ill when he represented himself during his capital trial.

Roof became the first person to be ordered executed for a federal hate crime when he was sentenced to death for opening fire during a Bible study session at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston on June 17, 2015.

Roof told FBI agents that he wanted the shootings to bring back segregation or perhaps start a race war.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.