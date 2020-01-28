× Winchester Police examining two vehicles in a hit and run

WINSTED — Police are examining two vehicles in connection with a hit and run crash earlier in the month.

Police said Tueday, “Two vehicles were examined, and possible items of evidentiary value were delivered to the Division of Scientific Services for analysis. No arrests have been made at this time pending the forensic laboratory analysis of the submitted items.”

Police said on January 10, they received a 911 call from a passing motorist saying they saw a male laying face down on Main Street at the intersection of Union Street and that he had apparently been struck by a motor vehicle.

Winsted Ambulance and the Winsted Fire Department were also dispatched to the scene along with the police. They found a man with serious head injuries in the crosswalk on the eastbound side of Main Street. The victim was identified as 30-year-old Anthony Menard of 504 Main Street.

Police say Menard was transported to Charlotte-Hungerford Hospital and was later transported via Life Star to Hartford Hospital. The victim is currently in serious condition and is expected to survive.

The accident is currently under investigation by the Connecticut State Police Accident Investigation Team and the Winchester Police Department.

