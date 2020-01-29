1st retail pot shop on Cape Cod opens in Provincetown

AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
Cape Cod has its first legal pot shop after Curaleaf opened a recreational marijuana store Wednesday in Provincetown, Massachusetts.

Town officials granted the Wakefield-based company local approval. The store is located along the famous resort town’s bustling downtown of shops, restaurants and bars.

There are currently more than 30 retail marijuana shops open in Massachusetts, which legalized recreational use of the drug in 2016.

But Cape Cod communities have been reluctant to allow the shops to open there. Most towns have banned retail marijuana sales.

Provincetown is one of just six there allowing it.

