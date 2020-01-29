AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
Connecticut K9's help with security at Super Bowl LIV

MIAMI — Super Bowl LIV is going to the dogs…K9’s in fact!

As the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers prepared for the big game, K9 Reilly and K9 Erwin will be hard-working.

The Connecticut officers and their handlers are TSA explosive detection K9’s.

Game coverage is set to begin around 11 a.m. and kickoff is expected sometime around 6:30 p.m. only on FOX.

This year Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will perform at halftime.

