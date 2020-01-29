× Daytrippers: Lutz Children’s Museum in Manchester

MANCHESTER — ’tis the season at the Lutz Children’s Museum, groundhog season that is!

Some of Connecticut’s royalty resides here and resting up for the big day. Connecticut’s “Chuckles X” is the groundhog that predicts the coming of spring in Connecticut, with Groundhog Day coming on Sunday, February 2

Over 75 different animals live here but that is not all you’ll find, at the Lutz you’ll enjoy the perfect combination of hands on learning and fun!

“You gotta come! The museum is a fun place to visit for a child 2 to 10 years old and their family. We have hands-on exhibits where children can learn through play. We have free classes, concerts and trips all sorts of special events that would interest families with children” said Bob Eckert

From the animals to the galleries, kids with learn history by traveling back in time to an 1850 farm and a make up of Main Street in Manchester from 1943

“The emphasis is always on learning there have been a lot of fun but they’re learning about arts, science and history while they’re here” said Eckert

