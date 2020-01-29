× Fire engulfs Plainfield home; 2 people killed, including 9-year-old

PLAINFIELD — Two people, including a 9-year-old, was killed during a house fire Tuesday night.

Plainfield police say they, and the fire department, were called to 885 Norwich Road for a reported house fire.

When they arrived, the homeowner was seen outside, and the house was engulfed in flames. The homeowner stated that there were two people still inside, including a 9-year-old.

The fire was too large for fire and police crews to enter the home. Once the fire was under control, they made entry and found two dead individuals.

The cause of death and the names of the victims have not been released at this time. The person who was found outside the home was taken to Backus Hospital for minor injuries.

Police say Plainfield School officials have been notified of the 9-year-old’s death, and have implemented their support system.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. The Plainfield Fire Marshal’s Office, the Plainfield Police Department, and the Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Uniter are investigating the fire.