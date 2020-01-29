Fire kills 2 people, including 9-year-old in Plainfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINFIELD -- Two people, including a 9-year-old, was killed during a house fire Tuesday night.

Plainfield police say they, and the fire department, were called to 885 Norwich Road for a reported house fire.

When they arrived, the homeowner was seen outside, and the house was engulfed in flames. The homeowner stated that there were two people still inside, including a 9-year-old.

The fire was too large for fire and police crews to enter the home. Once the fire was under control, they made entry and found two dead individuals.

“All we heard was this elderly woman screaming my grandson, my husband, my grandson, my husband. We opened up the door and she said her house was on fire, my husband looked out and saw the whole house engulfed in flames,” said Lisa Gadue, a neighbor.

The cause of death and the names of the victims have not been released at this time. The person who was found outside the home was taken to Backus Hospital for minor injuries.

Police say Plainfield School officials have been notified of the 9-year-old's death, and have implemented their support system.

The loss was also felt by the volunteer firefighters who couldn’t enter the home at first, because of the severity of the fire.

“It’s very difficult for them we had one other fire this fall a fatal fire, we’ve had a fatal fire a couple years ago a young girl, and it affects these individuals considerably because a lot of them have children that age,” said Paul Yellen, Plainfield Fire Marshal.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. The Plainfield Fire Marshal's Office, the Plainfield Police Department, and the Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Uniter are investigating the fire.