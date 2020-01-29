Fotis Dulos’ attorney blames himself, in part, for his attempted suicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STAMFORD - The state had filed a motion for revocation of Fotis Dulos’ bond, but prior to the scheduled bond hearing in Stamford, the state and defense agreed to pause for the timesheet being, given Dulos’ grave condition in a Bronx hospital.

A Stamford Superior Court judge ordered a re-arrest of Fotis Dulos because he did not appear for the scheduled hearing Thursday afternoon. The judge raised bond on the murder charge to $6.5 million. But, that did not concern the defense.

“We have agreed that he can be in rearrest status when and if he is capable of returning to court,” said Dulos’ lawyer, Norm Pattis.

The judge indicated he is open to hearing the defense‘s motion to vacate the rearrest.

“In other words, that will return the clock to where it is,” said Pattis. “The state will not seek an increase in bond.”

If Dulos survives, the two sides will address the issues in the bond revocation motion filed by the state, “including the claim that there is in adequate security to hold the bond,” said Pattis.

Ira Judelson, a high profile bail bondsman from New York, has been secured by the defense.

“I’m on the Harvey Weinstein case now,” said Judelson. “I wrote the Antonio Brown bail just recently in Florida and dealt with Lawrence Taylor and dealt with Ja Rule,”

Pattis said he won’t speculate as to why Dulos attempted to take his own life. But, he indicated, he blame’s himself, in part, for what happened.

“A lawyers commitment is to be a shepherd to his client and to walk them through the valley of the shadow of death and sometimes you make a call where you think your client is self-destructive that is based on the best judgment that you can see ,” an emotional Pattis said. “So there was nothing that led me to believe that. So, I look back and wonder what I missed.”

Pattis says if his client’s bond was revoked, then Dulos would have been in the custody of the State of New York because that’s where he’s being treated. And, if that was the case, his family would have had a very difficult time gaining access to him.

His sister and brother-in-law were due to arrive in New York from Greece on Wednesday evening.