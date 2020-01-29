Fotis Dulos in critical condition after suicide attempt; bond hearing set for Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The BRONX -- There's been no status update on Fotis Dulos' condition after attempting suicide Tuesday.

Despite his condition, there will still be a bond hearing Wednesday.

The hearing was originally scheduled for noon Tuesday at Stamford Superior Court. The hearing was to determine whether the real estate assets Dulos was using to put up bond had enough equity due to liens and mortgages.

Police said at 12:15, with still no sign of Dulos at court, police made their way to his Jefferson Crossing home in Farmington. There, police said they saw Dulos in his car inside a garage, suffering from medical distress.

“Officers forced entry and began to perform lifesaving measures,” said Connecticut State Police.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tents could be seen in front of Dulos' garage from SKY61. CPR was given to Dulos before being rushed to UConn Health in Farmington. Lifestar then flew Dulos to the Jacobi Medical Center for further treatment around 4 p.m.

Jacobi has a hyperbaric chamber that provides hyperbaric oxygen therapy. The treatment allows patients to breathe pure oxygen in a pressurized chamber. The one at Jacobi provides pressure two and a half times stronger than the normal atmosphere.

"If you use hyperbaric you are forcing the oxygen onto the red blood cells in about 30 minutes," said Dr. Mark Wolf of St. Francis Hospital. Normally it would take four hours for such a process to occur.

Forcing the oxygen into the blood system is the fastest method of reversing potentially life-threatening effects from toxins in the bloodstream including Carbon Monoxide poisoning.

As for the permanent damage, "Until they respond and gain their life signs you don’t really know what the end result will be," said Dr. Wolf.

Dulos’ Attorney Norm Pattis visited his client in the emergency room Tuesday evening but did not comment on the situation.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dulos was arrested on January 7, along with Kent Mawhinney and Michelle Troconis, in connection with the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos. He has been charged with murder and had been released on a $6 million bond. A judge then limited the house arrest conditions for Dulos on January 23rd after an incident involving him stopping at a roadside display for his missing estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos.

Dulos was seen exiting his car near his Jefferson Crossing home in Farmington and taking items from a memorial dedicated to Jennifer. The judge had ordered work release conditions removed from his house arrest exemptions. Dulos was restricted to now only leave confines of house for medical or religious or special exemptions.

Jennifer has been missing since May 24th.