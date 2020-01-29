× Gov. Lamont declares ‘Denise D’Ascenzo Day’ in recognition of CT media icon’s birthday

HARTFORD — Governor Ned Lamont announced Wednesday the state’s effort to remember a Connecticut legend and media icon every year.

The late, Denise D’Ascenzo will be honored on January 30 — her birthday, as Lamont signed a proclamation declaring it Denise D’Ascenzo Day in the State of Connecticut.

The proclamation comes just in time to be celebrated at the public memorial service being held in her honor Wednesday afternoon, following her sudden passing in December.

Denise’s family believes she passed away due to a heart attack

D’Ascenzo’s family, friends, and fans who loved watching her daily are gathering at the Connecticut Convention Center at 1 p.m to remember her life and legacy.

“For more than thirty years, Denise D’Ascenzo entered millions of homes through her news broadcasts, becoming an extended member of each of our families,” Governor Lamont said. “On behalf of the entire state, our hearts remain with Denise’s family, friends, and colleagues at WFSB.”

D’Ascenzo joined WFSB in 1986 and became the first woman to be inducted into the Connecticut Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame. She was also elected to the prestigious Silver Circle for her significant contributions to the broadcasting world.

As outlined in the proclamation, she has the distinction of being the longest serving anchor at a single television station in Connecticut history.

FOX61 extends our condolences to Denise’s family, friends, and colleagues.

Read the full proclamation by clicking here.

You can see WFSB’s video tribute to D’Ascenzo on their website by clicking here.