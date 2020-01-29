× Groton man facing charges for allegedly harassing, threatening Wolcott resident

GROTON — Michael Perry was taken into police custody Wednesday in connection with an investigation that began in Wolcott.

The Groton Police Department received a call from Wolcott, asking them to help with locating Perry. Wolcott had issued a warrant for Perry for the charges of threatening in the second degree, harassment in the first degree, and breach of peace.

Perry,55, allegedly was threatening a woman and her family who lived in Wolcott.

Groton police found Perry at his home in Mystic, but Perry ran away from officers when the approached him. He was captured by police and facing additional charges of interfering with a police officer and breach of peace.

Perry was transported from Groton to Wolcott Wednesday evening.