Harbor seal at Norwalk Maritime Aquarium predicts Super Bowl LIV winner

Posted 1:01 PM, January 29, 2020, by , Updated at 01:03PM, January 29, 2020

NORWALK — For the past three years, the harbor seals at The Maritime Aquarium in Norwalk have correctly predicted Super Bowl winners.

Can they keep the streak going?

Rasal picking who she thinks will with Super Bowl LIV

34-year-old Rasal, a harbor seal, made her choice today when two oversized helmets were presented to her: one for the San Fransisco 49ers, and another for Kansas City Chiefs.

Analyzing sports statistics in her head and remembering her fantasy football draft picks, Rasal chose the San Fransisco 49ers!

It’s worth noting that the seals did have an incorrect streak for five years before their luck started.

This is the third time Rasal has made the Aquarium’s seal Super Bowl pick. A true native New Englander, she went with the Patriots in both of her previous selections – incorrectly in 2012 but correctly last year.

For more information on the aquarium, head to their website.

