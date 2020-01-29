Kidnapping and sexual assault suspect wanted by Manchester Police

MANCHESTER — Manchester Police say 31-year-old Miguel Hernandez is wanted in connection with a kidnapping and sexual assault investigation. The incident happened on January 25th.

Police say that Hernandez is described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet 7 inches tall. He weighs 142 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Hernandez, they are asked to call Detective Jason Moss at 860-645-5557 or MPD Investigative Services at 860-645-5510.

Police did not provide a last known address.