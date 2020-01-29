LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 27: Gianna Bryant and her father, former NBA player Kobe Bryant, attend the WNBA All-Star Game 2019 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on July 27, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Kobe and Gianna Bryant took communion before fatal crash
Their priest said they arrived for mass a few hours before the flight.
One of the final acts Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, performed before their fatal helicopter crash Sunday as to go to church and take communion.
Father Steve Sallot of Our Lady Queen of Angels in Newport Beach told KABC that Kobe, 41, and Gianna, 13, received communion before heading off for their helicopter ride.
“He was here before the 7 a.m. mass and that’s our first mass of the day. So he would obviously have been in the prayer chapel before that and he was leaving about 10 to 7,” Sallot told KABC.
The crash happened at about 9:45 a.m. near Los Angeles. Kobe and Gianna were killed along with seven others.