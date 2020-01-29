× Man struck by car in Wallingford dies

WALLINGFORD — A Meriden man was struck and killed by a car Wednesday afternoon.

Police said that Leonard James of Meriden was struck on on Yale Avenue by someone driving westbound.

James,66, succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

According to police, James pulled his car over on the side of the road to collect a bottle from the ground for redemption. He was hit while he was returning to his car.

The road was closed for hours as police investigated the scene.

Anyone who witnessed this collision is encouraged to call Officer James Knowlton at 203-294-2818 or Lt. Anthony DeMaio at 203-294-2838.